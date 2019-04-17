Do you sometimes take photos with your iPhone and afterwards find they were taken in the wrong orientation even though it looked okay in the viewfinder? Read on for how to quickly check iPhone photo orientation before taking a picture.

The iPhone camera app uses the device’s gyroscope to know what orientation you’re shooting a photo or video. However, sometimes the gyroscope and software doesn’t catch how quickly you make the change from portrait to landscape.

How to check iPhone photo orientation before taking a picture

Open the Camera app As you line up your shot, look for the magnification indicator (1x) next to the shutter button Make sure it’s oriented in the same way you’re holding your phone If it’s not, try rotating your phone back to another orientation and back to the one you want

As shown in the image above, you can quickly tell if your orientation will be off if the zoom indicator is rotated 90-degrees from how you’re holding your iPhone.

If you’ve already taken a photo in the wrong orientation, just tap Edit, then choose the square frame icon next to cancel. Finally, tap the square icon with the rotate arrow to rotate your photo. Tap Done when you’re finished.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

