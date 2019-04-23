How to check what apps have read and write access to iPhone photos

Can’t remember all the apps you’ve authorized to be able to read and write to the Photos app on your iPhone? Read along below for how to check and change your apps’ Photos permissions.

Over time it can be easy to forget all the different apps you’ve allowed to have read/write access to the Photos app on iPhone. Whether you’re doing some regular maintenance or want to check on a specific app, follow along below.

How to check what apps have read and write access to iPhone photos

  1. Open Settings, swipe down and choose Privacy
  2. Next tap Photos
  3. Now you’ll see a list of all the third-party apps with read/write access to Photos
  4. Tap one to change its permissions

Here’s how these steps look:

app access iPhone Photos

Now you’ll see all the apps you’ve granted Photos permissions to on your iPhone.

app access iPhone Photos

As shown above, tap on an app to change its Photos privileges.

