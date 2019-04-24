Need to power down your iPhone, but not sure how? Read on for where to find the power button on iPhone X, XS, and XR.

Over the years, Apple has moved where the power button is located on iPhone, along with its name, and how it works. Previously the Sleep/Wake button was also the power button, now it has been renamed as the Side button.

As you may have noticed, pressing and holding the side button on iPhone X, XS, XS Max, and XR activates Siri. So there’s one extra step to getting your iPhone to power down.

If your Side button is broken, there’s also the option to turn off your iPhone via software in settings.

Where is the power button on iPhone X, XS, and XR?

Locate the Side button on the right hand side of your iPhone Press the Side button down at the same time as the volume up or down button Release the buttons when you see the power down screen Swipe the power slider to turn your iPhone off

Here’s how the process looks:

If Siri pop up like in the middle image below, make sure you’re pressing one of the volume buttons at the same time as the Side button to get the power off screen.

If you have an iPhone with a Home button, just press and hold the Side or Top button to get to the power off screen.

Read more about the buttons and switches on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch on Apple’s support document here.

