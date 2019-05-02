How to use password AutoFill on iPhone and iPad

Want to make your password management more seamless and less time-consuming? Read on for how to use password AutoFill on iPhone and iPad with iCloud Keychain as well as third-party password managers.

iOS and macOS have a great feature called AutoFill, which as the name implies automatically enters your passwords (and other info) for websites and supported apps.

How to use password AutoFill on iPhone and iPad

  1. Open Settings, swipe down and tap Passwords & Accounts
  2. Tap AutoFill Passwords, then tap the toggle next to AutoFill Passwords
  3. You’ll also want to have iCloud Keychain turned on if you don’t already (Settings → your name → iCloud → Keychain)
  4. Now you’ll be able to save and AutoFill passwords on the web and in apps, look for the prompt at the bottom of your iPhone when tapping on a password field

Keep in mind if you’re turning on AutoFill/iCloud Keychain for the first time, you’ll need to save your passwords as you type them in during daily use. Then upon using them the next time, you’ll be able to use AutoFill for the saved credentials.

Here’s how the process looks on iPhone:

password autofill iPhone iPad

As shown in the far right screenshot above, you can also use third-party password managers like 1Password with AutoFill or opt to use both iCloud Keychain and a third-party app.

Read more about how you can use AutoFill in Safari on Apple’s support document here.

