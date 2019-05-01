Want to make the passcode on your iOS device more complex and secure? Read on for how to use a custom alphanumeric passcode on iPhone and iPad.
A six-digit numeric passcode is the default when you turn the feature on in iOS. However, you can create a custom alphanumeric (or custom numeric) if you’d like to have a more secure passcode. Face ID (or Touch ID) allows you convenience in day-to-day use while a longer custom passcode offers greater protection if your device is lost or stolen.
How to use a custom alphanumeric passcode on iPhone and iPad
- Open Settings
- Swipe down and tap Face ID & Passcode (or Touch ID & Passcode)
- Enter your existing passcode (if applicable)
- Swipe down, tap Change Passcode (or Turn Passcode On)
- After entering your existing passcode, tap Passcode Options
- Choose Custom Alphanumeric Code
Here’s how these steps look:
As shown in the screenshots below, you can also use a custom numeric code if you don’t want to use an alphanumeric one.
Read more about passcodes on iOS devices in Apple’s support document here.
