Want to make the passcode on your iOS device more complex and secure? Read on for how to use a custom alphanumeric passcode on iPhone and iPad.

A six-digit numeric passcode is the default when you turn the feature on in iOS. However, you can create a custom alphanumeric (or custom numeric) if you’d like to have a more secure passcode. Face ID (or Touch ID) allows you convenience in day-to-day use while a longer custom passcode offers greater protection if your device is lost or stolen.

  1. Open Settings
  2. Swipe down and tap Face ID & Passcode (or Touch ID & Passcode)
  3. Enter your existing passcode (if applicable)
  4. Swipe down, tap Change Passcode (or Turn Passcode On)
  5. After entering your existing passcode, tap Passcode Options
  6. Choose Custom Alphanumeric Code

Here’s how these steps look:

custom alphanumeric passcode iPhone

As shown in the screenshots below, you can also use a custom numeric code if you don’t want to use an alphanumeric one.

custom alphanumeric passcode iPhone walkthrough

Read more about passcodes on iOS devices in Apple’s support document here.

