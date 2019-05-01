Want to make the passcode on your iOS device more complex and secure? Read on for how to use a custom alphanumeric passcode on iPhone and iPad.

A six-digit numeric passcode is the default when you turn the feature on in iOS. However, you can create a custom alphanumeric (or custom numeric) if you’d like to have a more secure passcode. Face ID (or Touch ID) allows you convenience in day-to-day use while a longer custom passcode offers greater protection if your device is lost or stolen.

How to use a custom alphanumeric passcode on iPhone and iPad

Open Settings Swipe down and tap Face ID & Passcode (or Touch ID & Passcode) Enter your existing passcode (if applicable) Swipe down, tap Change Passcode (or Turn Passcode On) After entering your existing passcode, tap Passcode Options Choose Custom Alphanumeric Code

Here’s how these steps look:

As shown in the screenshots below, you can also use a custom numeric code if you don’t want to use an alphanumeric one.

Read more about passcodes on iOS devices in Apple’s support document here.

For more help getting the most out of your Apple devices, check out our how to guide as well as the following articles:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: