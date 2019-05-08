Are you having issues with your iPhone X screen not responding properly to touch input? Or seeing the screen respond to ghost touches? Read on for how to check if your iPhone X screen is eligible for a free replacement.

Apple has a service program for iPhone X that replaces the display for users experiencing certain touch problems, free of charge.

The program covers affected iPhone X devices for 3 years after the first retail sale of the unit.

Also, if you’ve already paid to replace your display and it was affected by issues covered by the service program, it’s possible to get a refund by contacting Apple Support.

How to check if your iPhone X screen is eligible for a free replacement

If you’re not sure, confirm you have an iPhone X (Settings → General → About → Model Name) Are you experiencing the screen or part of the screen not responding to touch? Or experiencing ghost touches? Get in touch with Apple Support to get set up for a potentially free display replacement

More information on the iPhone X Display Module replacement program:

If your iPhone X has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair. Additional Information Apple may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase. This Apple program doesn’t extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone X.

