How to check MacBook and MacBook Pro keyboard repair or replacement eligibility

Having problems with your MacBook or MacBook Pro keyboard and want to check if your notebook is eligible for a free repair or replacement? Read on for a look at the models that are included in the service program.

Apple’s butterfly keyboards that date back to 2015 have seen serious problems with debris being caught under keys. This results in keys not working or in some cases the computer registering a double press. The 2018 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air feature the third-generation butterfly keyboard which includes a new gasket. For now the service program is only offered for 2015-2017 MacBooks, but Apple has at least acknowledged that users are still having trouble with its 2018 models.

How to check MacBook keyboard repair or replacement eligibility

Check your MacBook or MacBook Pro model ( → About this Mac) See out if your MacBook is part of the keyboard service program here or below If it is, get it touch will Apple to start the repair or replacement process

For now, 2018 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks aren’t included in the service program.

MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, Early 2015)

MacBook (Retina, 12­-inch, Early 2016)

MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, 2017)

MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017)

Note: No other Mac notebook models are part of this program.

While Apple was sending out MacBooks with keyboard issues for repair (with a typical 3-5 day turnaround), it recently started offering in-store keyboard repair and replacement with next-day turnaround for many customers.

