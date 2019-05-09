Are you dealing with unexpected restarts, a frozen screen, or your iPhone 8 just not powering on? Read on for how to check if your iPhone 8 is eligible for a free fix.

If you’re having issues with your iPhone 8, it may be worth checking if you’re eligible for a free fix with Apple’s iPhone 8 logic board replacement program.

The program covers affected iPhone 8 devices for 3 years after the first retail sale of the unit.

How to check if your iPhone 8 is eligible for a free fix

If you’re not sure, confirm you have an iPhone 8 (Settings → General → About → Model Name) Just under Model Name in Settings, copy your serial number (check your box for the serial number if your iPhone 8 won’t power on) Enter your serial number here to check your iPhone 8 logic board replacement eligibility

If your iPhone 8 is eligible, Apple says to reach out to customer service. Your device will still need to be inspected and will be sent to an Apple Repair Center (not done in stores).

Your iPhone will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program. In all cases, your iPhone will be sent to an Apple Repair Center for service.

More information from the iPhone 8 Logic Board replacement program:

If your iPhone 8 has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the additional repair. Additional Information Apple may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase. This Apple program doesn’t extend the standard warranty coverage of the iPhone 8.

