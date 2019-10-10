In honor of National First Responder’s Day later this month, streaming music service Tidal is announcing 40% off for both its premium and HiFi plans for firefighters, police officers, and EMT/EMS in the US.

Tidal shared the news about its “Community Heroes” discount program in a press release today:

Starting with the activation of the First Responders subscription tier, the program honors those who have committed their lives to taking action on the front lines of emergency crises and stressful situations. Firefighters, police officers, and EMT/EMS in the U.S. will now be eligible for a 40% discount off both premium and HiFi plans.

First responders can sign up for a premium membership for $5.99/month or HiFi membership at $11.99/month which normally run $9.99 and $19.99, respectively.

Tidal highlights that all new users (even those who aren’t first responders) can do a free 30-day trial before starting their paid subscription. Here’s how to grab the 40% off deal if you’re a first responder:

To redeem the discount, qualifying members can create a new account on TIDAL.com and select the “First Responder” plan; Once an account is created, a verified organization email address will need to be confirmed by SheerID.

Tidal also says that in the future, the Community Heroes program will bring “discounts to teachers, nurses and other underserved community pillars.”

If you’re a first responder and already a Tidal member, you can upgrade by going through the verification process. The new reduced pricing for first responders comes in addition to military and student discounts. Learn more about all of Tidal’s plans here.

