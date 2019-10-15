Apple makes Transporter developer utility available via the Mac App Store

Apple today announced that it is making a new version of its Transporter developer application available on the Mac App Store. This app allows developers to easily upload files to App Store Connect and more.

Apple says the Transporter application allows developers to send apps, music, movies, TV shows, and books for distribution via the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV app, Apple Books, or iTunes Store.

Here’s how Apple describes the Transporter app for macOS news today:

The new Transporter app for macOS makes it easy to upload your binary to App Store Connect. To get started, download Transporter from the Mac App Store, and simply drag and drop your binaries into the upload window. With Transporter you can: Upload your .ipa or .pkg files to App Store Connect.

View delivery progress, including validation warnings, errors, and delivery logs, so you can quickly fix any issues.

See a history of past deliveries, including date and time.

Developers can download the Transporter application on the Mac App Store for free. Previously, the app was only available via Apple’s developer website. Apple notes that an App Store Connect, iTunes Connect, or encoding house account is required to use the app.

