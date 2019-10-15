Instagram for iOS makes it easier to manage third-party services linked to your account

Instagram is adding new ways for users to control the data they share with third-party apps. Starting today, the company is rolling out a new option in the Instagram app where users can see all of the third-party services with access to their account.

If you’ve ever used a website or service that provides an option to “Import photos from Instagram” or to “Connect/Link to Instagram,” this feature is designed for you. In these situations, apps and services are often granted access to profile information and photos. Instagram says this is common for apps that let you print your Instagram photos or help you build a website.

In the Instagram app for iOS, you can now manage the services that are connected to your account. To view the list of services, go to “Settings” in the Instagram app, then “Security,” and pick “Apps and Websites.” Here, you’ll see the option to remove third-party services.

In conjunction with this new feature, Instagram is also updating the initial authorization screen to make it clear what information apps are requesting access to:

To ensure you know what specific data third parties are requesting from you, we’re also introducing an updated authorization screen that lists all the information the third party is requesting to access. You’ll have the option to ‘cancel’ or ‘authorize’ this access directly from the authorization screen.

These changes will roll out starting today, But Instagram says it will be a gradual rollout over the next six months. Read more in the full Instagram blog post here.

