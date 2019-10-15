iPhone 11 Pro and Google Pixel 4 cameras compete in early comparison

Google announced its newest products at an event in NYC today including its new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones. The Pixel line has been known for its great camera systems so many have been eager to see how Google’s latest compares to the fantastic camera Apple launched with the iPhone 11 lineup. Follow along for a look at how the two cameras compare in some real-world shots.

The Verge has shared a detailed look at how the two flagship smartphone cameras perform in a photoshoot across London. Notably, the Pixel 4 arrives with a square camera module like the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max. The Pixel 4 smartphones also feature some new camera improvements like Live HDR+, Dual Exposure Controls, Night Sight with Astrophotography, and more.

The Verge’s Tom Warren shared a few notes about his test:

I took every photo at the same time, as close together as possible to get an identical image just using the automatic mode on both built-in camera apps. These photos were taken mostly in natural light and on a sunny and overcast day.

Also, this camera comparison doesn’t dive into the Pixel 4’s astrophotography or new high-quality zoom features.

Here’s a look at how the cameras compare (Pixel 4 on left, iPhone 11 Pro on the right):

As Warren notes, the iPhone “does a better job of handling the detail on this fluffy cushion.”

The iPhone performs much better with this shot of a food truck.

With this shot, Warren says the colors were more accurate with the Pixel 4. Meanwhile the iPhone 11 Pro retains great detail.

The iPhone 11 produces a bit richer blue in the sky and green in the grass. Be sure to check out the full camera comparison from The Verge with a fun interactive, comparison slider here.

What do you think about how the two great camera stack up? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

