Wednesday’s best deals include a refurbished iPhone X for $600, Apple Pencil 2 at an all-time low, and iPad Pro 1TB drops to $1,100. Find all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break below.

iPhone X sees a 1-day price drop

Today only, Woot is offering iPhone X 256GB for $600 in various colors. These listings are marked as both “refurbished” and “scratch/dent.” Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. While these units are sure to arrive in not-new condition, Woot does include a 90-day warranty with purchase so you can easily return it if it’s not up to par. The iPhone X originally sold for $1,000 or more and today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked from a reputable seller. Apple charges over $800 in refurbished condition.

This model sports Apple’s first edge-to-edge OLED display along with Face ID, a TrueDepth camera, and more. Although new iPhones have arrived in recent months, iPhone X is still a solid buy packed with technology.

Apple Pencil 2 scores rare discount

Amazon offers the second-generation Apple Pencil for $117. Final price reflected at checkout. Regularly $129 at other retailers, this is just the second discount we’ve tracked all-time and a new Amazon low. Apple Pencil 2 delivers “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.” It’s a great way to take your iPad Pro to the next level as a notepad, canvas, and more. Compatible with the latest iPad Pro models only.

Apple’s 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro puts storage concerns to bed

Amazon is offering the Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 1TB Wi-Fi in Silver or Space Gray for $1,100. That’s $379 off the original price, a $249 savings since Apple’s official price drop took effect, and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by roughly $50. Apple’s latest iPad Pro features its incredibly powerful A12X Bionic chip which delivers MacBook Pro-like benchmarks. Additionally, you’ll find an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with True Tone, wide color support, and more. Apple touts up to 10-hour battery life, rivaling MacBook Pros.

