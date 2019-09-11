Following its September event yesterday, Apple has quietly dropped the price of the 1 TB iPad Pro. This makes Apple’s pricing more competitive with third-party retailers, but there are rumors of a looming iPad Pro refresh.

As first spotted by MacRumors, Apple’s 11-inch 1 TB iPad Pro with Wi-Fi is now $1,349, while the cellular model runs $1,499. That’s down from $1,549 and $1,699, respectively. The same price cuts also apply to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 1 TB of storage. The WiFi model now costs $1,549, while the LTE model is $1,699.

Apple has semi-regularly cut storage prices for its products. Most recently, in July, Apple significantly lowered the price of select Mac SSD upgrades, and introduced an all-new 1 TB MacBook Air.

With Apple’s official price cut on the 1 TB iPad Pro, pricing from Apple is closer to what’s offered by Amazon — but still slightly higher. As first noted by 9to5Toys, Amazon sells the 11-inch iPad Pro with 1 TB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity for $1,149. Meanwhile, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 1 TB of storage is available for $1,349.

Of course, there are rumors that Apple is planning to update the iPad Pro lineup as soon as next month. Reports have suggested that Apple is planning to bring the same triple-lens camera setup seen on the iPhone 11 Pro to the iPad Pro.

With that in mind, it may make more sense to wait until next month if you’re thinking about buying an iPad Pro. Even if you don’t end up buying the 2019 model, the price of the 2018 iPad Pro will likely continue to drop once a new model is unveiled. Be sure to keep an eye on 9to5Toys for all of the latest iPad Pro deals.

