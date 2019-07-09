Apple significantly lowers Mac SSD upgrade pricing, 1 TB MacBook Air now available

In addition to launching refreshes to the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, Apple has lowered the cost of higher-end Mac solid state storage options, cutting the price in half for many of the configurations.

For example, the 4 TB SSD of the 512 GB 15-inch MacBook Pro used to cost $2800. It now costs $1,400. These savings are seen across the iMac, iMac Pro, Mac mini, and MacBook Air line.

Apple has also changed the SSD options for the MacBook Air. Previously, the MacBook Air was available in 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1.5 TB configurations. The 1.5 TB option is now gone, replaced by a $400 1 TB upgrade — again equivalent to about half the price of the previous GB per $ offering.

Apple’s SSD price drops are comprehensive, applying to Mac notebooks and desktops. The general pattern is that the first upgrade still costs the same, with price reductions applied to the bigger capacities.

Let’s take the entry-level 15-inch MacBook Pro, which comes with 256 GB SSD. Before today, a 512 GB upgrade cost $200, the 1 TB SSD cost $600, the 2 TB SSD cost $1,200, and the high-end 4 TB capacity was $3,000. Now, these same upgrades come in at $200, $400, $800, and $1,600.

For MacBook Air, it now costs just $600 to upgrade to a 1 TB SSD from the 128 GB base storage capacity. On the iMac Pro, you can now get a 4 TB SSD for $1,200 — an upgrade that cost $2,400 just yesterday.

The Mac mini price drop is less impressive. You can now max out to 2 TB for $1000, down from $1400. The prices of the other sizes are unchanged.

The new rates help to bring Apple’s SSD pricing more in line with the rest of the industry, and obviously deliver significant cost savings to customers who choose build-to-order options.

