After months of speculation, Apple today officially held its “By innovation only” iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 event at Steve Jobs Theater. The event included new iPhone announcements, details on future Services, and much more.

Read on as we recap everything Apple announced today.

Apple Arcade and Apple TV+

Apple kicked things off today by offering an update on two of its upcoming Services: Apple Arcade and Apple TV+. First off, Apple Arcade is Apple’s upcoming game subscription service offered on iOS, macOS, and tvOS.

Apple confirmed today that is launching Apple Arcade on September 19, and that the service will be priced at $4.99 per month. This includes Family Sharing access with up to six members in your family. You can try Apple Arcade with a one-month free trial.

Apple Arcade is available in the Arcade tab of the App Store on iOS 13. Apple is adding new games every month, and says it is launching with more games than any other service before it.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ is Apple’s upcoming video streaming subscription service. Apple confirmed today that Apple TV+ will launch on November 1st for $4.99 per month. That also includes Family Sharing access, though you only get a 1-week free trial.

However, if you buy any Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV starting now – you’ll get one year free of Apple TV+. As for what content you can expect, Apple TV+ will launch with 5 original TV shows, with more being added each month.

iPad

Next up during the event was the surprise announcement of a new entry-level iPad. Apple announced the successor to its 2018 9.7-inch iPad, with all-new 10.2-inch iPad.

The new entry-level iPad arrives roughly a year and a half after Apple launched the 9.7-inch iPad back in March of last year. The new iPad includes a larger display coming in at 10.2 inches. That’s just shy of the 10.5-inch screen that Apple included in the iPad Air 3 that landed six months ago.

The new iPad will come with iPadOS 13, Apple’s Smart Connector, Apple Pencil support, A10 Fusion processor, and more.

The seventh generation iPad with 10.2-inch screen is available for preorder now starting at $329 with orders shipping out by September 30th. Education pricing starts at $299.

Apple Watch

Attention then shifted towards the Apple Watch as Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 5 with the first-ever, always-on display. The new always-on display works by intelligently dimming the screen when a user’s wrist is down and returns to full brightness with a raise or a tap.

When the display is dimmed, you can see the time, as well as certain complications. Apple is accomplishing this always-on technology with a combination of new display hardware, including an ambient light sensor and deep integration with watchOS software.

Apple is also doubling down on the emergency services features of the Apple Watch. With the Series 5, users with cellular models of Apple Watch Series 5 can now complete international calls to emergency services, regardless of where the device was originally purchased or if the cellular plan has been activated.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is available in a wider range of materials, including aluminum, stainless steel, ceramic and an all-new titanium.

The Apple Watch Series 5 is available for pre-order today, with the first orders arrive on September 20th. Pricing starts at $399 for the aluminum model, and goes all the way up to $1400 for the ceramic Apple Watch Edition.

iPhone 11

Apple then shifted its focus to the iPhone lineup, officially unveiling the iPhone 11 as the followup to the iPhone XR. As expected, the focus is primarily on the camera.

The iPhone 11 camera setup includes wide and ultra-wide lenses, rather than wide and telephoto like many people had assumed. This gives users the ability to adjust cropping and zooming in post production. There’s also a new night mode that comes on automatically, brightens photos, and reduces noise in low-light situations, as well as a next-generation Smart HDR.

QuickTake is a new video recording feature that makes it easier to take videos by long-pressing on the camera shutter button. Video is 4K quality at 60 fps, as well as slo-mo, time-lapse, and expanded dynamic range.

The front-facing iPhone 11 camera has been updated to 12 MP with wide-angle selfie support in landscape. You can also take 4K video at 60 fps, as well as slow-mo videos.

The iPhone 11 is powered by Apple’s new A13 Bionic chip, which Apple touts as its faster processor ever. As for battery life, the iPhone 11 packs a one-hour-longer battery life than the iPhone XS.

As far as colors, the iPhone 11 is available in six colors: black, white, red, purple, green, and yellow. The iPhone 11 also features a new anodized aluminum finish, which Apple says is more durable.

The iPhone 11 starts $699 for 64GB of storage, which is $50 lower than the iPhone XR. It will be available for pre-order on Friday, September 13th and released on September 20th.

iPhone 11 Pro

Last but certainly not least, Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max — these are the successors to iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

As expected, the new iPhone 11 Pro line features a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes a telephoto lens, a wide angle lens, and a super wide angle lens. The new super wide angle lens is shown in the Camera app as a 0.5x button. Just zoom out to see more and take wider shots, from 0.5x to 2x. The ultra-wide has an f/2.4 aperture with a 120-degree field of view

Apple is using computational photography to fuse photo data from all three lenses in order to improve image detail. A technology called ‘Deep Fusion’ combines nine images using a neural network analysis on every single pixel.

The iPhone 11 Pro also includes Night mode, just like the iPhone 11.

Apple is also touting the iPhone 11 Pro’s video capabilities. Apple pairs the three cameras at the factory to improve color and exposure. You can now record 4K with extended dynamic range at 60 frames per second.

iPhone 11 Pro includes Apple’s new A13 Bionic chip. Improved efficiency means The iPhone 11 Pro offers up to four hours longer battery life than the iPhone XS, while the iPhone 11 Pro Max offers five hours of additional battery life compared to the iPhone XS Max.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are available in four colors: space gray, silver, midnight green, and gold. The new iPhones also feature a matte finish, as opposed to the glossy glass finish of the iPhone XS.

As far as pricing goes, the iPhone 11 Pro starts at $999 for 64 GB of storage. The iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1,099 for 64 GB.

Preorders will begin on September 13 with the new iPhones arriving to customers and Apple Stores on September 20.

Wrap up

Apple packed quite a bit into its keynote today – with announcements ranging from Apple Watch to new research studies and more.

What was your favorite announcement at today’s event? What do you plan on purchasing? Let us know down in the comments!

