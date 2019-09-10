Following today’s Keynote address, Apple has updated its refurbished storefront with several price drops and new listings. The most notable savings can be found on previous-generation iPhone and iPad models. Apple Watch Series 3 is also seeing reduced pricing. As always, this is a great way to save further on Apple devices, as each listing comes with a full warranty, original accessories, and eligibility for Apple Care. Many of today’s price drops are reflected on legacy products, including iPhone 7 and 8 along with the 6th generation iPad. Free shipping is available in each instance with many of today’s deals taking an extra $100 or more off yesterday’s prices. More below.

iPhone discounts abound following Keynote

Apple made several changes to its iPhone section of the refurbished store, mainly removing every mention of iPhone 7 while dropping prices on Plus models all around. iPhone 8 is currently available for $509, which is down from its previous $629 price tag. The Plus variation is now $599 from the pre-Keynote price of $729. Both models ship with 256GB of storage with various color options available.

iPhone X starts at $679 now for the 64GB configuration, while the larger 256GB model is listed at $809. Previously, you’d spend at least $769 for these devices on the Apple refurbished storefront before the Keynote this afternoon.

You can shop the entire selection of certified refurbished iPhones on this landing page.

6th generation iPads see price drops too

Apple is still offering both 5th and 6th generation 9.7-inch iPad models. Deals now start at $219 following today’s announcement of the 10.2-inch iPad which will replace its smaller brethren in the lineup. That deal price is particularly notable as it tops the best offers we’ve seen historically, with listings bottoming out around $249 at Amazon and the like for a new condition model. Parents looking to outfit their children with an iPad may want to consider going this route to save even further.

iPad Pro and iPad mini pricing largely remained the same, which is no surprise given both product families went untouched during today’s keynote.

Apple Watch Series 3 pricing falls as well

Finally, Apple Watch Series 3 pricing is down as well now starting at $249 for GPS + Cellular models. That’s a $70 price break from its pre-Keynote going rate. Of course, Series 3 now starts at $199 for the non-LTE version in new condition, so it’s essential to consider everything here.

Are you planning on going the refurbished route following today’s new product announcements? Let us know in the comments below why or why not.

