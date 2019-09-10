Apple introduces $29 AppleCare+ for Headphones covering AirPods and Beats

Apple quietly launched a new option to protect AirPods and some of its Beats headphones and earphones today with AppleCare+. Accidental coverage for two years comes with the super affordable price of $29. And it’s possible to add the coverage to AirPods and other eligible headphones if you’ve purchased them within the last 60 days.

Apple detailed the new AppleCare+ for Headphones plan on its website today.

Every set of AirPods, Beats earphones, or Beats headphones comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary support. AppleCare+ extends your coverage to two years from your AppleCare+ purchase date and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to a service fee of $29, plus applicable tax. In addition, you’ll get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts via chat or phone.

Apple highlights that the AppleCare+ for Headphones includes repair or replacement for the earphones/headphones, battery, and included charging cable. Notably, it doesn’t mention the charging case for AirPods or Powerbeats Pro but one would expect that to be covered as well.

AppleCare+ provides repair or replacement coverage, both parts and labor, from Apple-authorized technicians. Service coverage includes the following:

Your AirPods, Beats earphones, or Beats headphones

Battery(1)

Included USB charging cable

Up to two incidents of accidental damage from handling, each subject to a service fee of $29, plus applicable tax

AppleCare+ for headphones can be added to AirPods and eligible Beats earphones/headphones within 60 days of purchase as well as with new purchases. With AirPods repair and replacement costs running up to $69 for just a single AirPod, this $29 protection seems like a no-brainer. Keep in mind though that this AppleCare+ for Headphones plan doesn’t include theft or loss coverage.

Eligible products include:

AirPods

Beats EP

Beats Pro

Beats Solo3 Wireless

Beats Studio3 Wireless

BeatsX

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats3 Wireless

Learn more about AppleCare+ for Headphones on Apple’s product page here.

