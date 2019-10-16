Stacktrace Podcast 058: “It does what it says on the tin”

What happens when an indie developer’s product gets copied by Apple, should the App Store review team reject apps based on their visuals or feature set, and what products could we expect Apple to launch in the fall? Also, a brand new segment called “Stacktrace Arcade”, the complexities of releasing software, and much more.

Sponsored by MacStadium: Get 50% off your first two months of a Mac mini subscription now w/ code 9TO5MAC, or get started with MacStadium’s new Orka private cloud.

http://traffic.libsyn.com/stacktrace/UggKnoInZa_StacktraceEp58.mp3

Links