Concept imagines rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro with 6 USB-C ports, more

Apple’s oft-rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro could be launching as early as this month. Today, new renders have emerged offering a look at what could be the design of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, with Touch Bar and more.

These renders showcase a design that looks quite a bit like the 15-inch MacBook Pro. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is rumored to be the same physical size as the 15-inch MacBook Pro, but will feature smaller bezel sizes in order to fit the larger display.

The body of the 16-inch MacBook Pro imagined here is slightly more curved and less boxy than the 15-inch model, as well. These renders also imagine a MacBook Pro with three USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 ports on each side, for a total of six. The current 15-inch model only features four total USB-C ports.

Rumors have suggested that Apple will release the 16-inch MacBook Pro this month. Whether or not that turns out to be true remains to be seen. The new laptop is also expected to be the first to move from Apple’s butterfly keyboard to a scissor switch keyboard.

Of course, not everything about this concept is perfect. We’d really like to see Apple at least add a physical escape key to the MacBook Pro keyboard if it insists on keeping the Touch Bar. There’s also weirdness going on with the trackpad design in this concept.

What are you hoping to see from the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro? Would you prefer the Touch Bar or a full, dedicated function row? Let us know down in the comments.

