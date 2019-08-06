We’ve heard quite a bit about Apple’s plans for a 16-inch MacBook Pro over the last several weeks. The new laptop is slated to launch sometime this fall, and now a report suggests that the 16-inch MacBook Pro could mean the end of the 15-inch model.

IHS Markit published a new investor note this week, obtained by Forbes, focused on the 16-inch MacBook Pro. IHS has also offered information on the screen resolution and other details of the machine in the past.

In this week’s investor note, IHS analyst Jeff Lin says that production of the new MacBook Pro will start in September, which aligns with rumors of an October release. Furthermore, Lin says the new 16-inch model will use Intel Coffee Lake-H processors. These are the same processors used by the current 15-inch MacBook Pro, which Apple refreshed in May. Lin says the 16-inch MacBook Pro will be available in up-to 8-core configurations.

Perhaps most notably, Lin says that the 16-inch MacBook Pro will serve as a replacement to the 15-inch, rather than the two coexisting. This makes sense if in fact the 16-inch MacBook Pro fits in the same body size as the 15-inch. At first, Lin was less confident about the death of the 15-inch MacBook Pro, but he has since doubled down, citing details from the supply chain:

Lin had been tentative about the end of 15.4-inch MacBook production in his first email. In a second email he said that “it is confirmed from OEM & panel supplier” that 15.4-inch MacBook Pro production will end in November. “I am pretty sure that MacBook 15.4” will be EOL [End-of-Life],” he added.

Digitimes last week reported that the 16-inch MacBook will feature narrower bezels, thus allowing Apple to fit a larger screen in the same form factor as the 16-inch. If this turns out to be the case, it wouldn’t make much sense for both the 15-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros to exist. Though, other analysts have suggested a 15-inch MacBook Pro update in 2020.

This week’s note from IHS also says the 12-inch MacBook will officially cease production this month, following its discontinuation. As of now, it remains available to purchase from certain sellers.

Read up on everything you need to know about the 16-inch MacBook Pro in our full guide here.

