Pokémon GO adding long-awaited support for online multiplayer battles in 2020

Pokémon GO is finally adding support for online battle mode in 2020. Ninantic made the announcement today, saying that the GO Battle League will build upon Trainer Battles, which is the current player vs. player feature within Pokémon GO.

Trainer Battles launched almost a year ago in Pokémon GO. The new GO Battle League feature takes things to the next level. Here’s what we know so far about how it will work:

Like many Pokémon GO features, GO Battle League will encourage players to get out and explore the world with Pokémon. Trainers will be able to walk in order to earn entry into the GO Battle League, then battle opponents from around the globe through an online matching system and rise in the ranks of the league.

Other details on the feature remain unclear, with Niantic’s blog post only teasing that the feature will come in “early 2020.” Support for online player battle and a ranking system has been one of the most oft-requested features for Pokémon GO, so it’s certainly notable to see Niantic finally revealing its plans.

Niantic says that the GO Battle League feature will “make the Pokémon GO battling experience more competitive and accessible to more Trainers.” Are you still a Pokémon GO Player? What do you think of the upcoming GO Battle League feature? Let us know down in the comments.

