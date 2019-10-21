For many people, upgrading to macOS Catalina has proven to involve a lot of work. One of the biggest changes is the new Music app that replaces iTunes – a change that also happened to break compatibility with many DJ applications. Today, music software company Serato has started the process of updating its applications to support macOS Catalina.

As we reported earlier this month, iTunes supported the ability to export XML files with song organization. That file is what many third-party DJ applications tapped into. The new Music app in Catalina, however, drops support for XML file exports.

As detailed by The Verge, Serato today has released new versions of its DJ Pro and DJ Lite software that are fully functional on macOS Catalina. Serato Studio, the company’s beat-making software, has also been updated with macOS Catalina support.

While the Music app in Catalina does not support XML file exports, there is support for manually extracting such files from the app. There’s also built-in support for automatic library syncing, which allows the Music app to integrate with third-party apps. For instance, the popular Djay application supported this feature from day 1. The library syncing feature is what Serato has also now adopted.

For Serato customers, however, it’s not all good news just yet:

Serato Sample and Pitch ’n Time Pro and LE are still not compatible with Catalina, but the company says it’s actively working on updates. Additionally, Serato warns there is still some DJ hardware from partners that doesn’t work with the new OS and the status on that is “out of Serato’s control.”

As time progresses, we expect more developers to update their applications to accommodate the changes introduced in macOS Catalina. Have you installed macOS Catalina yet or are you still waiting? Let us know down in the comments.

