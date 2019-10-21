Mac running Catalina? Apple has released a new update to macOS 10.15

Just under a week ago, Apple released a supplemental update to macOS Catalina with various bug fixes and performance improvements. Now, Apple has made a revised version of that same supplemental update available to users.

On its developer website, Apple says that a new version of the macOS Catalina supplemental update has been released today. If you installed the original supplemental update released last week, you might not even receive today’s revised version with Apple focusing on people who hadn’t yet installed the initial supplemental update.

The release notes for today’s update, build 19A603, are exactly the same as last week’s:

Improves installation reliability of macOS Catalina on Macs with low disk space

Fixes an issue that prevented Setup Assistant from completing during some installations

Resolves an issue that prevents accepting iCloud Terms and Conditions when multiple iCloud accounts are logged in

Improves the reliability of saving Game Center data when playing Apple Arcade games offline

The revised version of the macOS Catalina supplemental update likely includes very minor changes and fixes. Apple is also currently beta testing macOS Catalina 10.15.1, which may have provided our first look at the forthcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro.

