Apple releases first developer beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.1

Apple today has released the first developer beta of macOS Catalina 10.15.1. This comes after the official release of the new operating system version for the public earlier this week.

There are no details on what’s new in the update yet besides general improvements, but it’s likely to feature some of the changes included in iOS 13.2 beta, such as new Emoji and Siri privacy settings.

Developers can update to the latest beta through System Preferences if they’re already enrolled in the Beta Program. A public beta release should be available later this week.

The first macOS Catalina beta for 10.15.1 does feature the ability to opt-out of Apple storing and analyzing your Siri recordings with a new splash screen.

Notice any major changes in today’s update? Be sure to let us know in the comments or on Twitter, @9to5Mac.

Read more about macOS Catalina:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: