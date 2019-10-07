macOS Catalina now available, here are the top 7 new Mac features

Apple has released macOS Catalina today and it brings a host of new features and changes to Mac users. iTunes is finally split up in this release. Apple Arcade has arrived with over 100 games, Sidecar brings the ability to use an iPad an as external Mac display. Screen Time and the new Find My app have arrived and much more. Read on for a look at some of the top new Mac features.

Top new features

Separate apps for Music, TV, and Podcasts – After expanding for many years to accommodate more types of content, iTunes has finally been split up. macOS Catalina features separate apps for Music, TV, and Podcasts and Finder now supports iOS device management. You’ll find your connected iPhone or iPad under “Locations” in the Finder sidebar.

– After expanding for many years to accommodate more types of content, iTunes has finally been split up. macOS Catalina features separate apps for Music, TV, and Podcasts and Finder now supports iOS device management. You’ll find your connected iPhone or iPad under “Locations” in the Finder sidebar. Sidecar – A slick new feature with macOS Catalina is the option to use an iPad as an external Mac display. This works both wired or wirelessly and also allows users to mirror their screens and use iPad and an Apple pencil like a Wacom tablet with a Mac.

Apple Arcade – Launching with iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 for iPhone and iPad, macOS Catalina brings the 100+ Apple Arcade games to Mac. Users can also now pair Xbox or PS4 DualShock wireless controllers.

– Launching with iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 for iPhone and iPad, macOS Catalina brings the 100+ Apple Arcade games to Mac. Users can also now pair Xbox or PS4 DualShock wireless controllers. Screen Time – First arriving with iOS 12 to help users manage their time on iPhone and iPad, Screen Time comes to the Mac.

Find My – The brand new Find My app combines Find My Friends and Find My iPhone apps. It also brings new functionality to help find devices even if they’re offline.

– The brand new Find My app combines Find My Friends and Find My iPhone apps. It also brings new functionality to help find devices even if they’re offline. Refreshed apps – Updated apps with improvements include Photos, Reminders, Notes, Mail, and Safari. There are also security improvements like an enhanced Gatekeeper and Activation Lock coming to all Macs with a T2 chip.

– Updated apps with improvements include Photos, Reminders, Notes, Mail, and Safari. There are also security improvements like an enhanced Gatekeeper and Activation Lock coming to all Macs with a T2 chip. Accessibility – A brand new Voice Control feature allows users to navigate their Macs completely with their voice and all of the processing is done on-device.

Check out more details on macOS Catalina’s new features on Apple’s page here and our video down below.

Availability

macOS Catalina is available for most Macs from 2012 and on. Head to the Mac App Store or System Preferences > Software Update to see if it’s ready for your machine. The update comes in at 8.09GB.

Full list of compatible Macs:

12-inch MacBook

MacBook Air, 2012 and later

MacBook Pro, 2012 and later

Mac mini, 2012 and later

iMac, 2012 and later

iMac Pro

Mac Pro, 2013 and later

