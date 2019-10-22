Fender Songs for iPhone lets you learn guitar and piano using Apple Music

Fender is out with a new app today that lets users learn the chords to their favorite music. Better yet for Apple users, Fender Songs integrates with Apple Music to offer scrolling chords and lyrics in real-time.

Fender shared details about its new app in a press release today (via The Verge):

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announced the launch of Fender Songs, Fender’s latest innovative app, allowing users to practice, play along and perform to millions of their favorite songs on guitar, ukulele or piano. Building upon Fender Play®, Fender’s revolutionary digital online learning platform, Fender Songs continues the journey for the beginner player while inviting those more experienced players to learn their favorite songs on-demand.

Fender Songs lets users review chord diagrams with the practice mode and even record themselves with the front-facing camera when they’re ready.

As noted by The Verge an Apple Music subscription is almost a must for Fender Songs. If you don’t subscribe to Apple Music, you just get a few options to play along with a metronome, auto-generated drum or drum and bass track.

Keep in mind Fender Songs isn’t going to teach you how to play tunes exactly as they are performed by the artists, but it’s a fun way to quickly learn the chord structures and be able to play along on your favorite instrument.

Fender Songs features:

Much Larger Song Selection : Pick from millions of your favorite songs or request a new one.

: Pick from millions of your favorite songs or request a new one. Apple Music : Stream and play along to songs from your favorite artists and musical genres.

: Stream and play along to songs from your favorite artists and musical genres. Setlists : Create ordered groups of songs to practice for a special performance or to help keep your practice time organized.

: Create ordered groups of songs to practice for a special performance or to help keep your practice time organized. Search and Browse Features : Use the search and browse features to find songs curated by Fender staff and edited for accuracy.

: Use the search and browse features to find songs curated by Fender staff and edited for accuracy. Playing Tools: Access special features like accompaniment from metronome, drums, drums and bass, tempo adjustment, capo, left-handed mode and count-in.

Fender Songs is free to download for iPhone and iPod touch with limited content. $5/month or $42/year subscriptions unlock the full app.

Fender has said that an iPad app is in the works.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: