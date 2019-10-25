Apple-1 in ‘almost perfect condition’ w/ custom wood case hopes to earn $1.75M

EXTREMELY RARE ITEM BUILT BY STEVE JOBS AND STEVE WOZNIAK THEMSELVES Fully Functional Working Condition

Original Byte Shop Wood Case

Not a replica

Museums/Collectors/Enthusiast have all been waiting for this to be for sale This is truly a first for eBay. This is a verified fully operational original Apple-1 computer system in excellent condition in its original Byte Shop KOA wood case, with original power supply and Datanetics Version D keyboard. This Apple-1 is an unmodified NTI board in almost perfect condition on both front and back of the main board where you can see there have been no modifications or repairs. This system was verified as original by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen as recently as August 2019 at the Vintage Computer Festival West where it was one of two continually operated units during the show with over 6 hours each day of full operation. A period Sony TV-115, as recommended by Steve Jobs, with video modulator is included. A Certificate of Authenticity by Achim Baque, owner of the Apple-1 Registry, is included in sale and viewable upon request. Please visit the official Apple-1 Registry ( [link removed by eBay]) for further details and authenticity of this rare item. The provenance of this Apple-1 system is seen in #79 on the Official Apple-1 Registry, as the second owner. I took possession in early 1978 from the original owner as part of a trade-in for a newer Apple II computer at the computer store where I maintained all Apple IIs in Montreal, Canada until Apple came to Canada. The transformer area on the case was recently reinforced, to prevent damage as performed on other similar Apple-1 cases in the past as adhesive deteriorates over time. This is a rare opportunity as there are less than 6 known surviving original Byte Shop KOA wood cases with most in museum collections, with this unit being in the best known condition of any of those cases, also protecting the board from dust and corrosion, over the well protected years in special storage. On delivery or pickup, we will be available for further verification as requested and arranged by a buying agent or person. Corey Cohen and I are available to deliver this unit at his usual fee and travel expense, and myself at travel expense should the buyer request this. Corey’s original verification videos and pictures are available on request. This item will not be shipped by the owner as it is too valuable to risk any damage, loss or fraud. Included in sale: Digital copies of the Original Owners Manuals, Schematics, Basic Manual, Cassette Interface and Guides. Digitally Loadable Software including Basic Language, Games, Low and High memory Tests, 30th Anniversary Video and more… This piece of original technology has also now become a piece of collectible art, and never replaceable!