Apple TV app expands beyond Samsung Smart TVs with Sony update ahead of Apple TV+ debut

Apple announced back in March that it would take the Apple TV app to other platforms, including Smart TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, and Vizio. Although only Samsung TVs have received the app so far, some users have noticed today that the Apple TV app is now available on some Sony TV models.

The new feature is available through a firmware update which is gradually being released to users on newer Sony Smart TVs. Sony has not specified which models will receive the Apple TV app, but they are probably the same ones that are already compatible with AirPlay 2 technology:

Sony Z9G Series (2019)

Sony A9G Series (2019)

Sony X950G Series (2019)

Sony X850G Series (2019 85″, 75″, 65″ and 55″ models)

The app seems to be available worldwide as we received a report from a user who was able to access it in Brazil.

With the Apple TV app, users can watch TV movies and shows purchased through the iTunes Store, and even access the Apple TV Channels feature, including Showtime, HBO, and other streaming services. It will also serve as the home for Apple TV+ — Apple’s streaming service of original films and shows — which it launches on November 1st.

The Apple TV app was released last week for Amazon Fire TV devices and it’s also available on Roku platform.

Have you been able to access the Apple TV app on your Sony TV? Let us know in the comments below.

Thanks Bruno Nascimento and Danilo Lima for the tips!

