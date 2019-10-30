Apple sets next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Veterans Day

Apple updated its Activity Challenge servers today in preparation for its next Apple Watch challenge (via Kyle Seth Gray).

Apple Watch owners will be able to earn the 2019 Veterans Day badge by doing a workout of 11 minutes or more on Veterans Day: Monday, November 11th.

Unfortunately, the reward looks to be the same as last year with the medal mapping the American flag and gold star onto the badge shape.

To qualify for the award, Apple Watch owners in the United States must record any workout using the Workout app on November 11th. (You can also use a third party app that contributes to the HeathKit database.) The workout must be 11 minutes in duration, or longer.

The Apple Watch will automatically alert users that the special challenge is coming up on November 9th.

