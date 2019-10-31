Amazon’s 1-day MacBook Pro sale headlines the best Halloween deals alongside new all-time low on Apple Watch Series 3 and the latest Arlo Ultra 4K cameras. Head below for all that and more in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break episode.

MacBook Pro sale from $1,780 (Up to $700 off)

Today only, Amazon is offering up to 27% off certified refurbished MacBooks. You can grab the mid-2018 Apple 15-inch MacBook 2.2 GHz/256GB/16GB for $1,780. Originally $2,399, today’s deal is nearly $620 in savings and is about that much below the most comparable current generation machine. Apple sells this model for $1,999 refurbished and this is matching our previous mention on this particular configuration. Features include a 15.4-inch Retina display, 6-Core Intel Core i7 2.2 GHz processor, 256GB PCI-E based flash memory storage, 16GB of SDRAM, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a Force Touch Trackpad. More details below.

Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular models hit new all-time lows

Walmart offers Apple Watch Series 3 38mm GPS + Cellular for $199. As a comparison, it was originally listed at $379 but trends around $300 at retailers like Amazon. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date. If you don’t need the cellular connectivity, Amazon has various Series 3 models on sale from $189 in both sizes, which is also a new all-time low. Notable features include a swimproof design, GPS and Cellular connectivity so you’re always connected, and a dual-core processor for “faster app performance.” A great buy if you aren’t ready to pay for the latest models.

Arlo Ultra 4K Security Cameras deliver UHD feeds

Amazon offers the Arlo Ultra 4K Security Two-Camera System for $518. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $600 at Best Buy and other online retailers. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. If you need the three-camera bundle, it’s currently $719 at Amazon, down from the usual $800 price tag. As Arlo’s new high-end entry into the world of security cameras, the Ultra line offers 4K footage complete with HDR support. It sports a wire-free and weather-resistant design so that you can place them just about anywhere on your property. Other notable specs include “enhanced” night vision, noise-canceling technology, and auto-zoom. We found it to be more than suitable in our hands-on review as a top of the line option.

Get up to 60% off the brand new Infinity Cable by Chargeasap — the first magnetic cable with interchangeable connectors that supports 100W Power Delivery! The new Infinity Cable is a 6.5-foot nylon cable with interchangeable magnetic connectors for USB-C, Lightning, and micro-USB. Not only does that mean you can use a single cable with all of your devices (including iPhone, iPad, and Macbook Pro), it also brings back Apple’s MagSafe-like functionality that allows the cable to safely disconnect if someone trips or something gets snagged on it. It starts at just $25 per set of two as a preorder special on Kickstarter. As a comparison, you’ll pay $55 for a single cable after launch.

