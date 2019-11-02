Hands-on: Chargeasap’s 100W Infinity Cable w/ magnetic Lightning, USB-C & micro USB connectors [Video]

Below we go hands-on with the new Infinity Cable from Chargeasap, the first magnetic cable with interchangeable connectors for Lightning, USB-C, and micro-USB and support for 100W power delivery!

For a limited time, you can get up to 60% off Infinity Cable as a preorder bonus on a pack of two.

Head below for our hands-on look with Infinity Cable:

Hands-on with Chargeasap Infinity Cable:

As you’ll see in our video above, the new Infinity Cable is an up to 6.5ft nylon cable with interchangeable magnetic connectors for USB-C, Lightning and micro-USB. While there have been similar cables on the market in the past, this one is the first to support 100W power delivery, meaning you won’t have any issues charging all of your devices including any MacBook or MacBook Pro.

It also has full support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and 4.0 as well as full data transfer capabilities in addition to charging.

Since you get magnetic connectors for Lightning, USB-C, and micro-USB, you’ll be able to use a single cable for just about any of your devices including your iPhones, iPads and MacBooks. But of course another added benefit to magnetic connectors is bringing back Apple’s MagSafe-like functionality to allow the cable to safely disconnect from your devices if someone trips or something gets snagged on it.

While the interchangeable connectors can be swapped by hand easily, you can alternatively leave them connected to your various devices and and magnetically attach the cable when needed as you’ll see in our hands-on with the Infinity Cable above.

The company behind the cable successfully made and shipped a similar magnetic cable in the past called the UNO cable on Kickstarter, but this redesigned cable includes stronger magnetics and improved durability in addition to the new 100W power delivery spec. In fact, Chargeasap says it’s using “the world’s strongest magnets,” which allowed them to have a stronger connection, a longer overall lifespan, and support for a longer cable from 3.9ft on the old UNO cable up to 6.5ft on the Infinity Cable.

The cable itself is made from a super strong reinforced nylon braid and and a new anti-fray neck to increase strength at the connector and certainly feels rugged and made to last in our tests. The company feels so strongly about the new durable redesign that it’s offering a 15 year warranty with the new cable versus the 1 year you’ll get with most other cable brands.

You can grab your Infinity Cable now for up to 60% off its expected retail price with early bird pricing on Kickstarter now starting at just $25 per cable for a two-pack.

And don’t forget to enter our MacBook Pro giveaway courtesy of Chargeasap!