LifeProof has debuted its flagship waterproof case today for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max. The FRĒ offers iPhone customers a waterproof, dirtproof, dropproof, and snowproof experience while offering a sleeker design than previous versions.

LifeProof announced the updated FRĒ cases for the entire iPhone 11 lineup today with a new, slimmer design.

FRĒ gives drop protection from up to 2m (6.6 ft.), is submersible for up to an hour down to 6.6 ft., shields the Lightning port, mics, and speakers, and comes in five colors.

When you’re drawn to water, FRĒ rides along on your iPhone 11 Pro to keep it at the heart of the action while still sealed against soaking. And this WaterProof case for iPhone 11 Pro does it all in a revamped style that’s sleeker than ever.

FRĒ for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max comes in black, lavender/purple, mustard/yellow, gray/dark green, and red-orange/agua (red-orange and grey coming soon, all others available now.

The new cases are available now direct from LifeProof priced at $91. Check out other iPhone cases from LifeProof and more on the company’s website and Amazon storefront.

