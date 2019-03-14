LifeProof’s Lifeactív Power Pack 10 now available with Qi wireless charging, waterproof design, more

After announcing its LifeActív Power Pack 20 portable battery back at CES in January, LifeProof has made its smaller Lifeactív Power Pack 10 Qi available for purchase today. As is the company’s tradition, the new power bank is waterproof, drop proof, dirt proof, and snow proof. However, different from its larger brother, the new model recharges your iPhone and other Qi compatible devices wirelessly while retaining both USB and USB-C ports for wired charging.

LifeProof announced the news in a press release today:

The LIFEACTÍV Power Pack 10 – Qi Wireless Charger’s fast-charging 10,000-mAh core and Qi wireless simply delivers a burst of energy when your device hits the wall – whether you’re two days deep on a backpacking trek or ten hours away from landing in Bali.

The Lifeactív Power Pack 10 Qi comes with a $99.99 price tag and is available in just the one black/gray color way. In addition to Qi wireless charing, the portable battery also features a standard USB port as well as one USB-C port.

Lifeactív Power Pack 10 Qi Highlights:

CORDS CUT | Set your Qi-equipped device on the portable wireless charge and power up without a tether

| Set your Qi-equipped device on the portable wireless charge and power up without a tether RAW POWER | The 10,000-mAh power bank at its core, your LIFEACTÍV Power Pack 10 keeps phones, tablets and other devices running strong

| The 10,000-mAh power bank at its core, your LIFEACTÍV Power Pack 10 keeps phones, tablets and other devices running strong SMART CIRCUITRY | Auto-stop charge technology saves life for later, and rapid recharge speeds up the time it takes to fill your Power Pack 10 portable battery bank

| Auto-stop charge technology saves life for later, and rapid recharge speeds up the time it takes to fill your Power Pack 10 portable battery bank SHINE A LIGHT | A brilliant, built-in LED turns your battery charger into a flashlight — perfect for lighting up the dimmest conditions

The Lifeactív Power Pack 10 Qi is available now direct from LifeProof.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: