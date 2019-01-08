LifeProof unveils ultra-durable LifeActiv USB-C portable charger for iPhone, MacBook Pro, more

At CES 2019 today, LifeProof has unveiled its new LifeActiv Power Pack 20. The LifeActiv features dual 10,000mAh batteries with a 74-watt-hour capacity, packed in a water, dust, and drop proof design.

The LifeActiv features USB-C that can charge devices such as the Nintendo Switch, iPad Pro, iPhone, and even your MacBook. The USB-C port is dual-role, which means you also use it to recharge the LifeActiv itself.

With dual 10,000-milliamp batteries and a 74-watt-hour capacity, Power Pack 20 can fully charge a laptop or serve as the sole smartphone power source for a weekend away.Charge Power Delivery-compatible devices like Nintendo Switch or wireless headphones with a dual-roll USB-C connection or speed up the time it takes to charge a Power Delivery-compatible smartphone like the latest iPhones and Android devices.

With 20,000mAh of battery life, you can charge your iPhone X over seven times, or more than double the battery life of your MacBook, depending on which model you have.

As with most LifeProof products, the design focus is on duarability. The company says the LifeActiv Power Pack is waterproof up to 6.6 feet for an hour, drop proof to 6.7 feet, and sealed from dirt and snow. There’s even an integrated flash light.

The LifeProof LifeActiv Power Pack 20 is available now on the LifeProof website for $99.99. Read the full press release below and keep up with our continuing CES 2019 coverage in our full guide.

