Ubiquiti’s UniFi is out today with Dream Machine which combines a WiFi router and Gigabit switch for both home or business use. It has an integrated 4-port Gigabit Ethernet switch, advanced security gateway with IDS/IPS and DPI, works in high-density environments, and is scalable with UniFi’s access points to fit almost any size deployment.

Update 11/8: After launching Dream Machine earlier this week, UniFi is out with its latest access point, the Beacon HD.

802.11ac Wave 2, 4×4 MU-MIMO technology

400+ Mbps performance over a wireless mesh hop

High Output Power (EIRP): 30 dBm for 5 GHz, 24.8 dBm for 2.4 GHz

Works with UniFi AP or Dream Machine

Automatically discovered for adoption by UniFi Network Controller

The Unifi AP Beacon HD is available now priced at $129. Meanwhile, the company’s previously released AC Lite access points go from around $80 each.

UniFi designed the Dream Machine as a versatile router that combines 802.11ac dual-band WiFi and a 4-port Gigabit Ethernet switch. The integrated switch makes it a solid choice for both smart home users who need to connect hubs and more to power HomeKit devices as well as IT admins who are running business/enterprise networks.

Dream Machine also features an advanced security gateway and an integrated cloud key to easily map out networks, manage network traffic, and more.

UniFi Dream Machine features:

All-In-One : Integrates a 4×4 enterprise access point, security gateway, cloud key and Gigabit switch into one device for enterprise-grade performance

: Integrates a 4×4 enterprise access point, security gateway, cloud key and Gigabit switch into one device for enterprise-grade performance Processing Power for Secure Browsing : Powered by a fast 1.7 GHz quad-core processor for advanced firewall policies and IPS/IDS management for a safe, reliable internet experience

: Powered by a fast 1.7 GHz quad-core processor for advanced firewall policies and IPS/IDS management for a safe, reliable internet experience Scalable With No Fees : Staying true to our heritage, each component of UDM is scalable, customizable and continuously updated without subscription or maintenance fees

: Staying true to our heritage, each component of UDM is scalable, customizable and continuously updated without subscription or maintenance fees Intuitive User Interface: Centralized management software features a graphical user interface that offers easy setup and convenient control

UniFi Dream Machine is available now directly from UniFi priced at $300. Additional UniFi access points start at around $80.

