AmpliFi HD Gamer’s Edition mesh router system arrives with NVIDIA GeForce mode for low latency performance
Ubiquiti Labs is out today with its latest mesh router system. After releasing AmpliFi Instant (review), AmpliFi HD Gamer’s Edition looks to provide a high performing, low latency connection in collaboration with NVIDIA, particularly when multiple devices are on a network.
Whoosh! Screen Cleaner
In a press release, Ubiquiti detailed the new AmpliFi HD Gamer’s Edition, which is based on its popular AmpliFi HD mesh router system.
“Ubiquiti is excited to be launching our first router designed specifically with the gamer in mind. AmpliFi Gamer delivers an amazing whole-home online gaming experience, the result of combining Ubiquiti’s technology leadership in networking and Wi-Fi with NVIDIA’s strong expertise in gaming and streaming.” said Kris Kido, Vice President of Marketing for Ubiquiti, Inc. “Gamers demand perfection and Amplifi HD Gamer’s Edition is a great solution for improving network-intense cloud gaming sessions.”
Unique to the Gamer’s Edition is an NVIDIA GeForce NOW QoS mode. It works by adjusting the network on the fly to reduce frame loss and latency.
The AmpliFi HD Gamer’s Edition is equipped with a GeForce NOW QoS mode, developed by Ubiquiti with NVIDIA’s support to quickly adjust networks for optimal game streaming performance. The QoS implementation offers gamers a simple solution for detecting latency or frame loss issues, resulting in a top-quality experience when other traffic is present on the network.
AmpliFi HD Gamer’s Edition is available now for pre-order at $379. It includes the main router with touchscreen and two MeshPoints to cover your entire home in fast Wi-Fi. Notably, it comes with a sharp black coat of paint. It is expected to arrive to pre-order customers starting on November 27th.
Ubiquiti says the new router system will also arrive at Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers starting next month.
Related:
- Review: AmpliFi Instant mesh WiFi system is a quality product with 2-minute set up, fast performance, touchscreen, more
- Synology unveils new $140 MR2200ac mesh router with quad-core CPU
- Linksys expands Velop mesh Wi-Fi system with wall plug-in nodes, Apple’s AirPort replacement
- Review: TP-Link’s slim deco offers mesh Wi-Fi at AirPort price
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: