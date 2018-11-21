AmpliFi HD Gamer’s Edition mesh router system arrives with NVIDIA GeForce mode for low latency performance

“Ubiquiti is excited to be launching our first router designed specifically with the gamer in mind. AmpliFi Gamer delivers an amazing whole-home online gaming experience, the result of combining Ubiquiti’s technology leadership in networking and Wi-Fi with NVIDIA’s strong expertise in gaming and streaming.” said Kris Kido, Vice President of Marketing for Ubiquiti, Inc. “Gamers demand perfection and Amplifi HD Gamer’s Edition is a great solution for improving network-intense cloud gaming sessions.”

Unique to the Gamer’s Edition is an NVIDIA GeForce NOW QoS mode. It works by adjusting the network on the fly to reduce frame loss and latency.

The AmpliFi HD Gamer’s Edition is equipped with a GeForce NOW QoS mode, developed by Ubiquiti with NVIDIA’s support to quickly adjust networks for optimal game streaming performance. The QoS implementation offers gamers a simple solution for detecting latency or frame loss issues, resulting in a top-quality experience when other traffic is present on the network.

AmpliFi HD Gamer’s Edition is available now for pre-order at $379. It includes the main router with touchscreen and two MeshPoints to cover your entire home in fast Wi-Fi. Notably, it comes with a sharp black coat of paint. It is expected to arrive to pre-order customers starting on November 27th.

Ubiquiti says the new router system will also arrive at Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers starting next month.

