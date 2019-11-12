Plugable’s new Thunderbolt 3 SSD leverages PCIe for speeds up to 2400 MB/s [$100 off launch pricing]

- Nov. 12th 2019 6:00 am PT

Plugable’s latest release is a Thunderbolt 3 NVMe SSD that uses a PCIe connection. The external drive features an aluminum design, speeds up to 2400 MB/s, an integrated Thunderbolt 3 cable, and more. The company is also doing a launch special, taking up to $100 off the new SSDs.

The Thunderbolt 3 NVMe External SSD was announced in a press release today:

Plugable, the leading developer of USB, Thunderbolt, Bluetooth and power-related devices, launches the Plugable Thunderbolt 3 NVMe External SSD, a powerful solid state drive that offers creators up to 1 TB or 2TB of extra storage and rapid speeds of up to 2800 MB/sec read [2400 in product listing] and 1800 MB/sec write, all without the need for an external power connection. With a 1TB model available for $299 and a 2TB model available for $499, the Plugable drive is among the fastest portable external SSDs you can buy today.

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 NVMe External SSD highlights:

  • Portable aluminum design
  • Thunderbolt 3 interface with integrated 7-inch/18 cm 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 cable
  • 1TB/2TB NVMe Solid State storage with PCIe Gen3 x4 link
  • Sequential transfer speeds of 2400+ MB/s read and 1800+ MB/s write
  • 36-month warranty

The new external SSD is available now starting with a launch price of $249 for the 1TB version (reg. $299) and $399 for the 2TB model (reg. $499). Just clip the instant coupon on Amazon to get the launch deal.

Read more about the new Thunderbolt 3 NVMe External SSDs on Plugable’s website and the video below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links.

