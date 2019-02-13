Hands-on: Plugable launches 10Gbps USB-C NVMe SSD enclosure with tool-free, aluminum design for $50

Plugable is out today with a new USB-C NVMe SSD enclosure that offers solid performance, a slim, tool-free aluminum design to swap SSDs, and an affordable price point. Read on for the details including our thoughts after some hands-on time with this new NVMe SSD enclosure.

While many of the NVMe SSD enclosures on the market require tools to swap SSDs, Plugable’s new enclosure is fast and easy change storage with the flick of a spring-loaded lock.

10Gb USB-C NVMe SSD Enclosure Specs

USB 3.1 Gen 2 (speeds up to 10Gb/s)

Compatible with NVMe M.2 SSDs (2280, 2260, 2240, and 2230)

Compatible with macOS, Windows, and Linux

Spring-loaded, tool-free design

Vented aluminum enclosure for ideal heat dissipation

1 x USB-C port

Includes USB-C to USB-C cable (10-inch) and USB-C to USB-A cable (10-inch)

We’ve been using the 10Gb USB-C NVMe SSD Enclosure for the last week and have been impressed with the well-designed product. It’s just slightly larger an NVMe SSD stick or about two-thirds as big as an Apple TV remote.

Once you open the enclosure with the simple spring-loaded mechanism, you can quickly and securely install an NVMe SSD stick with the included rubber peg.

The review unit we tested came with a 500GB Samsung 960 EVO NVMe SDD. It can take full advantage of the 10Gb/s speeds that USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 can offer.

It’s also a nice touch that Plugable includes both a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A cable to connect to new and old Macs without an adapter.

On one end of the enclosure is the USB-C port along with a blue LED to indicate when the SSD is in operation. The other end houses the spring-loaded lock to open the enclosure and swap out SSDs.

The sides of the the aluminum enclosure feature venting to prevent your SSDs from overheating.

Plugable’s 10Gb USB-C NVMe SSD Enclosure is available now from Amazon for $50. Keep in mind NVMe SSDs are sold separately. Options from Crucial can be found from about $90 with Samsung’s offerings starting in the $150 range.

