Lunch with Apple CFO Luca Maestri up for auction, proceeds going to Andrea Bocelli Foundation

Like we’ve seen Apple CEO Tim Cook and other execs at the company do, CFO Luca Maestri is auctioning off a lunch meetup and tour at Apple’s headquarters. Hosted by Charitybuzz, proceeds will be donated to the Andrea Bocelli Foundation.

Lunch with Luca opened with a bid of $10,000, while the estimated value comes in at $50,000. The winner will get to bring a guest and in addition to lunch with Apple’s CFO, a tour of Apple Park will be hosted by an “Apple employee.” Charitybuzz says the experience will last one hour.

Tim Cook broke a charity record in 2017 when he raised just shy of $700,000 for the RFK Human Rights group. That also happened to be the first year the experience was hosted at Apple Park. You and a guest can enjoy lunch with Apple Senior Vice President and CFO Luca Maestri on campus in Cupertino, California, and receive a tour of Apple headquarters! Luca Maestri is Apple’s senior vice president and chief financial officer reporting to CEO Tim Cook. As CFO, Luca oversees the accounting, business support, financial planning and analysis, treasury, M&A, investor relations, internal audit and tax functions at Apple. Luca joined Apple in 2013 as vice president of Finance and corporate controller, and has worked closely with Apple’s senior leadership since his arrival. As for the charity, here’s a description of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation: The Andrea Bocelli Foundation’s mission is to empower people and communities in situations of poverty, illiteracy, distress due to illness and social exclusion by promoting and supporting national and international projects that promote the overcoming of these barriers. Check out the Charitybuzz listing for all the fine details.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: