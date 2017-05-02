Tim Cook auctioning lunch meeting at Apple Park for charity

Every year Tim Cook and Charitybuzz partner to auction off a lunch meeting with the Apple CEO for charity, and this year there’s a new perk for the highest bidder: a ticket to Apple Park. The campaign is valued at $100,000 to raise money for the RFK Human Rights group, and this year the meeting will take place at Apple’s brand new campus.

Bidding starts today with the first bid starting at $10,000. The campaign will run for two weeks through Tuesday, May 16 at 3pm ET when the highest bidder at the time will be awarded two tickets for lunch with Tim Cook at Apple’s new headquarters.

Here’s how much previous Charitybuzz campaigns with Tim Cook have raised:

This year’s auction is the first to promise lunch at Apple’s new campus, Apple Park, which Apple says started opening to some employees in April. The latest drone footage from over the weekend showed continuing progress around the new campus too.

You can start your bidding on the latest Charitybuzz auction for your own Tim Cook meeting here.