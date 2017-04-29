Latest drone footage shows work continue on Apple Park as April draws to a close

Apple Park is taking shape after a lengthy construction period and more proof of that progress can be seen in the latest drone footage of the campus. Earlier today, Matthew Roberts released his latest 4K flyover drone footage, showing work slowly but surely continue…

Apple Park still very much looks like a construction scene as of now, and that likely won’t change for a while. Apple continues to put touches on various parts of the new campus, including indoor and outdoor areas. Landscaping is also still a work in progress.

Today’s drone footage offers a look at nearly every aspect of Apple Park. We can see the Steve Jobs Theater, the ample parking, the solar panel roof, and much more.

Earlier this month, we saw additional drone footage of Apple Park as work continued late into the night to put the finishing touches on the new campus.

Apple announced back in February that its new headquarters would be named Apple Park, while the 1,000-seat auditorium would be named after Steve Jobs. The company also stated that Apple Park would be ready for employees to start moving in during the month of April. It’s currently hard to tell if employees have moved in or are starting to move in, but it would be possible.

Check out the latest drone video below and keep up with everything we know about Apple Park in our continually updated guide. What do you think of the newest drone footage? Let us know down in the comments.