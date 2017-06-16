Eddy Cue auctioning Apple Park lunch meet up for NABC Foundation donation

Last month it was Tim Cook auctioning lunch at Apple Park for charity (which raised $688,999), and now it’s Eddy Cue’s turn. The SVP of Apple’s Internet Software and Services is working with Charitybuzz to raise money for the National Association of Basketball Coaches Foundation.

Here’s your chance to have lunch with Eddy Cue at the stunning new 175-acre Apple Headquarters in Cupertino, CA, where you will learn more about Apple’s industry-leading content stores and online services. This is a rare opportunity to see “Apple Park” and engage in a one-on-one, in-depth conversation with one of the most innovative business minds of our generation.

The entry bid to win a one-on-one meeting with Cue at Apple Park starts at $5,000 while the charity auction goal is $50,000. Bidding starts today and runs through June 28 at 3 PM ET. Like Cook’s auction, this experience will take place at Apple’s nearly finished new campus although the fine print does rule out a formal tour of the property.

This year’s auction isn’t the first donation from Cue through Charitybuzz either. Back in 2014, Cue similarly donated a lunch meet up plus a MacBook Air to raise money for the NABC Foundation.

