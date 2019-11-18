Apple renames WWDC app to “Apple Developer”, adds new features

For a while now Apple has been providing its official WWDC app for iOS, which allows developers to watch live and recorded videos of its Worldwide Developers Conference every year, and also navigate around while attending the conference live.

With more recent years, Apple has been publishing other types of content to this app, including technical videos of new features in recently released hardware such as new iPhones or iPads. It looks like this change has prompted Apple to rename the WWDC app to simply be called “Apple Developer”.

One of the new features in the Apple Developer app is the ability for developers in the US to enroll in the Apple Developer Program directly within the app. Apple says the new feature will be coming to new territories soon.

The new app, released as version 8.0, is available in the App Store*, here are the full release notes:

Thank you for your feedback. New features include: • Discover tab • Enhanced Search UI • Dark Mode support • Apple Developer Program enrollment (in supported countries only) • Korean language support • Other enhancements and bug fixes

Apple has also published a news article within the app highlighting its rename:

* Because of App Store’s notorious cache, at the time of writing it’s still showing the WWDC app.