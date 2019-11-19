Apple releases Boot Camp Assistant drivers for 16-inch MacBook Pro

Apple today released new Boot Camp Assistant drivers for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. These drivers are required for installing and running Windows on Macs.

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro was released last week with improved specifications, but some users noticed a specific problem with their laptop. Several reports on the Apple support forum mention that users were unable to proceed with the installation of Windows on their new MacBook.

Boot Camp Assistant warned that drivers were not available for this particular Mac model. With Boot Camp, users can install Windows on another partition of Mac internal storage to switch between macOS and the Microsoft’s operating system.

The correct drivers are required for the CPU, GPU, USB connections, and other computer components to be recognized by the system.

For those who had a problem setting up Boot Camp on a 16-inch MacBook Pro, just try the same process again to get the latest drivers compatible with the new laptop.

Have you been affected by this problem? Let us know in the comments below.

