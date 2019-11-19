Mimeo brings simple photo prints back to Apple’s Photos app for Mac customers

Mimeo, a popular third-party printing service that works as an integrated plug-in with Apple’s Photos app for macOS has announced the option to order photo prints including everything from wallet size to portrait and all the way up to large format panoramas.

Photo books, calendars, and cards were all possible before but starting today, Mimeo is offering the option to easily order photo prints to Mac users.

With the release of prints, Mimeo Photos completes the full range of offerings that Apple provided prior to getting out of the photo printing business back in 2018. This addition to our product portfolio (card, calendars, books and now prints) solidifies that we are dedicated to providing macOS Photo users the same quality products they used to order from Apple.

Mimeo launched a landing page on its website for photos prints. Options include prints sized from wallet to portrait and panoramic to large format.

Select and print all from one place. Enjoy the ease of ordering prints all from your Apple Photos library

21 print sizes available in glossy and matte finishes

Available for delivery to North America. Europe coming soon

If you don’t have Mimeo already, here’s what to do:

Download the free app, open it and follow the prompts and you’ll be redirected to the Photos app. Look for Projects in the bottom left area of your sidebar and click the + as shown below.

To learn more about printing directly from Apple’s Photos app on Mac:

