Apple expands ‘Everyone Can Code’ curriculum, celebrates ‘Computer Science Education Week’

Apple is expanding its Everyone Can Code initiative to make it easier for elementary and middle school students to get started in the world of coding. Apple is introducing new curriculum for the program and expanding the availability of Today at Apple coding sessions.

Apple says the new curriculum includes new materials for students, teachers, and more:

A companion teacher guide supports educators in bringing coding into their classrooms with helpful ways to facilitate, deepen and assess student learning. Designed to support all students, the new Everyone Can Code curriculum is optimized for VoiceOver and includes closed-captioned videos and audio descriptions as well as videos in American Sign Language.

Everyone Can Code Puzzles is an all-new student guide to Swift Playgrounds where each chapter helps students build on what they already know, experiment with new coding concepts and creatively communicate how coding impacts their lives.

Furthermore, from December 1 through December 15, Apple Stores around the world will increase Today at Apple coding sessions to celebrate Computer Science Education Week. There will be new interactive sessions for people of all skill levels, while select stores will offer specific sessions for different age groups.

Read Apple’s full announcement below:

Apple expands Everyone Can Code to bring more coding resources to teachers and students

Apple today unveiled completely redesigned Everyone Can Code curriculum to help introduce more elementary and middle school students to the world of coding. Now available, the new curriculum includes even more resources for teachers, a brand new guide for students and updated Swift Coding Club materials. Today millions of students in more than 5,000 schools worldwide already use Everyone Can Code curriculum to bring their ideas to life and develop important skills including creativity, collaboration and problem solving. Additionally, starting today, learners around the world can register for thousands of free Today at Apple coding sessions taking place in December at all Apple Stores to learn to write their first lines of code to celebrate Computer Science Education Week.

The new Everyone Can Code curriculum builds on existing interactive puzzles, guides and activities to make learning to code even more approachable and connected to students’ everyday lives. Everyone Can Code Puzzles is an all-new student guide to Swift Playgrounds where each chapter helps students build on what they already know, experiment with new coding concepts and creatively communicate how coding impacts their lives. A companion teacher guide supports educators in bringing coding into their classrooms with helpful ways to facilitate, deepen and assess student learning. Designed to support all students, the new Everyone Can Code curriculum is optimized for VoiceOver and includes closed-captioned videos and audio descriptions as well as videos in American Sign Language.

The new Everyone Can Code curriculum integrates Apple’s Everyone Can Create project guides to help students express what they learn through drawing, music, video and photos. Designed to help unleash kids’ creativity throughout their school day, Everyone Can Create gives teachers fun and meaningful tools to easily fold creativity skills into their existing lesson plans in any subject from coding to chemistry.

Celebrating Computer Science Education Week

From December 1-15, Apple Stores worldwide will increase Today at Apple coding sessions to offer thousands of opportunities to celebrate Computer Science Education Week. The free interactive sessions provide opportunities for participants at a variety of skill levels to get started with coding. Sessions help aspiring coders explore block-based coding with robots, while those with more experience can get started using Swift Playgrounds to learn coding concepts or code an augmented reality experience.

Select stores will also offer special sessions for coders of all ages. Preschool-age kids can try creative pre-coding activities in the new Coding Lab with the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems and are featured in the new live-action preschool series, available now on Apple TV+, from the makers of “Sesame Street.” Participants of all ages can also learn from Apple Distinguished Educators, Apple Entrepreneur Camp innovators, developers and artists. Customers can register for Code with Apple sessions starting today.

For the seventh year, Apple will also support Hour of Code with a new Hour of Code Facilitator Guide to help educators and parents host sessions using Swift Playgrounds and some of the more than 200,000 educational apps available from the App Store.

Preparing Students for College and Career

For more advanced learners including high school and college students preparing for the workforce, the Develop in Swift curriculum continues to give students the practical tools and techniques they need to qualify for high-demand and high-skill jobs. Develop in Swift is great for students new to coding as well as advancing those with previous experience — and even helps prepare them for a career in programming with a free AP Computer Science Principles course and the opportunity to earn industry recognized certification.