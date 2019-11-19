Code with Apple sessions coming to Apple Stores around the world in December

Apple is promoting the importance of coding and app development in its retail stores around the world with a collection of free Today at Apple sessions held from December 1-15. The lineup will include exclusive labs with designers and developers at flagship stores, and a new Coding Lab for Kids based on the Apple TV+ Original Helpsters.

Hosted in cooperation with Computer Science Education Week, Code with Apple is a new name for Apple’s annual Hour of Code series at Apple Stores. For the seventh year, people of all skill levels can participate in hands-on activities. At most locations, Apple will offer its standard Coding and Apps sessions on a more frequent basis:

For the first time, Coding Lab for Kids: Pre-Coding with Helpsters will teach pre-coding activities to children ages 3-5. Kids will learn how to put simple steps in a sequence with characters from the Apple TV+ series. The session is inspired by an event held earlier this fall at Apple Fifth Avenue and is the second widespread Today at Apple session based on an Apple Original.

Flagship Apple Stores around the world will provide even more opportunities to learn. Notable creators including Zach Lieberman, Sarah Rothberg, District Dodger, and many more will offer inspiration with a focus on code. Stores with exclusive sessions in the United States include:

To sign up for a session near you, visit the Code with Apple page on Apple’s website or check the Sessions tab in the Apple Store app. All Today at Apple sessions are free to attend. For those looking to go even further with coding education, Apple offers comprehensive resources through its Everyone Can Code curriculum.

If you attend a great Today at Apple session, we’d love to see and share your photos. Follow our retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

