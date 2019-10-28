‘Snoopy in Space’ Design Lab landing in Apple Stores

Peanuts fans will soon be able to shape the stories of their favorite characters. Apple is adding a new Design Lab to its series of Today at Apple sessions inspired by the upcoming Apple TV+ exclusive Snoopy in Space.

Design Lab: Draw Your Astronaut Inspired by Snoopy in Space teaches the fundamentals of the iconic Peanuts illustration style using the Procreate app on an iPad Pro. By creating an astronaut of your design, Apple says you’ll “draw facial expressions to show emotion and mood, customize a colorful spacesuit, and make your astronaut come alive in a share-worthy GIF.”

The new Design Lab is backed by Snoopy in Space, an Apple Original coming to Apple TV+ on November 1. The series follows aspiring astronaut Snoopy and the Peanuts gang through an adventure at the International Space Station, the Moon, and beyond.

Today at Apple sessions highlighting Apple TV+ movies and shows began in September. Apple hosted several exclusive events at Apple Fifth Avenue in New York City and later Apple Regent Street in London featuring the creative talent behind Apple Originals or inspired by upcoming stories. A version of the Snoopy in Space Design Lab was hosted in New York City on September 28.

Like all Today at Apple events, registration for the new Design Lab is free, and you can sign up on Apple’s website. Sessions begin widely from November 2 and will be offered in numerous regions including the United States, United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Italy, Japan, and more. You can check availability and session time near you using the Today at Apple calendar or the Apple Store app.

