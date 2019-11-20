The Loop’s Dave Mark yesterday spotted a video that has so far flown under the radar: an Apple Park Spaceship campus video tour that takes us into the non-public areas…

You can visit the on-campus Apple Store, and some people get invited to events in the Steve Jobs Theater, but the spaceship ring itself is normally strictly off-limits to visitors.

However, travel videographer Yongsung Kim somehow managed it, filming everything from his drive into the underground parking lot to a walk, a tour of the Theater, then through a section of the main ring and inner grounds.

There’s no clue as to how he was able to get access, just a simple note on the video that says it’s not open to the public lest any viewers get excited and start planning their own trips. There’s no commentary on the video, just music.

It doesn’t show too much – just walking toward the main building, walking along a corridor on the inner side of the ring, a walk through the atrium restaurant, upstairs to the mezzanine level above it, and outside to the pond in the inner area. All the same, it’s much more access than we normally see in videos, so it’s fun to watch.

Check out the Spaceship campus video tour below.

